Women continue to earn 25% less than men in Canada: report

Study found salary and bonus disparity averages $19,000 per year

Women in Canada continue to earn an average of 25 per cent less than men, and even less from bonuses and other additional compensation.

A study by Montreal-based Leger Research released Tuesday found that women make an average of $49,721 per year compared to men who make roughly $66,504, based on self-reported figures of 800 people.

The same group of men reported annual earnings of $5,823 from bonuses and profit sharing, while women reported about $3,912 – or 33 per cent less.

The survey also suggests more than 60 per cent of senior leadership teams recognize there is a pay gap, and only 30 per cent said pay equity is a priority within their organization.

READ MORE: Gender pay gap widest at top of the corporate ladder, new report says

“It’s alarming to see that in 2019, there remains an impactful difference in compensation for Canadian men and women,” said Sooky Lee, general manager at ADP Canada, which commissioned the report.

“With women comprising nearly half of today’s workforce and thriving in roles and responsibilities that match their male peers, organizations – and executive teams – that do not make pay equity a corporate priority risk losing the ability to attract top talent.”

The gender pay gay has also affected morale. One in four working women surveyed said they don’t believe pay equity is a priority for their bosses. And when it came down to which age group was willing to leave their job if they found out about a gender-based wage gap, millennials took the lead with 52 per cent.

