Woodlands survivors to be given $10,000 compensation by the B.C. government

The B.C. government will be compensating former residents and survivors of the Woodlands institution, following years of sexual, physical and psychological abuse eventually leading to its closure.
Survivors who attended the institution in New Westminster before Aug. 1 1974 will receive $10,000 in compensation. Meanwhile, those who resided after 1974 will receive up to $10,000, based on what was settled in previous class action lawsuits.
Woodlands was an institution formerly known as Woodlands School, and opened in 1878, intended to provide care for children and adults with developmental disabilities and some with mental illness.
