The Thatch Pub is near the ferry terminal on Hornby Island. Facebook photo

The Thatch Pub is near the ferry terminal on Hornby Island. Facebook photo

Work stops at Hornby Island site after human remains found

Archaeological discovery of a child’s remains at proposed redevelopment site

We know the archaeological discovery of the remains of a child at a site being redeveloped on Hornby Island has put site work on hold.

As to the process of how that happened, the situation is a little less clear.

The project in question is a proposed redevelopment of the Thatch Pub to include building 15 residential units.

A media report referred to issues the K’ómoks First Nation (KFN) had with the process for the project and indicated the KFN had asked for work to be put on hold for meetings with the province, adding that it had not given consent.

RELATED: B.C. bolsters protections of heritage, archeological sites

RELATED: Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from beach

In response to the media coverage and social media comments, the pub posted a lengthy message on its Facebook page.

“We normally refrain from posting on Facebook but we cannot take the mistruths and rumours that are being posted online or in the media any longer,” the March 24 post starts.

The post states it gave email notice to the KFN in January 2020, which received no reply. The developer continued to reach out and met with KFN in September. At that time, concern seemed to be more around the Islands Trust and provincial archaeological branch policies than with the project. Work started in January 2021 and members of the KFN visited last month at which point they and their archaeologist requested changes, including a designated reburial site, additional radiocarbon dating samples and the presence of a KFN member at all times.

“At no time during or after this visit were any issues raised about the site work not continuing on,” the post continues. “We feel we have gone above and beyond in complying with these late requests of KFN.”

One of the points raised in the Thatch post was that there has been no order from the provincial government to shut down work and that the development permits are still in place.

“We did though voluntarily agree to stop work on our site last week, out of respect for and at the request of Chief [Nicole] Rempel and the K’omoks First Nation,” it said.

A spokesperson from the Ministry Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development told Black Press Media the proponent has received permits under the Heritage Conservation Act for an archaeological assessment of the planned development with oversight provided by archaeologists. The ministry did not specify whether the province ordered work to stop.

“As of March 16, 2021, all work on site has ceased to allow discussions between the Ministry, the K’ómoks First Nation and the proponent to inform next steps,” the spokesperson added.

Black Press Media has contacted both KFN and the Thatch Pub for further comment but has yet to hear back. We will update this story as we learn more.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Indigenous remains

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Runners face shoe shortage due to surging demand, COVID-related supply issues
Next story
Island man arrested following shooting, standoff near Courtenay

Just Posted

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Undersea cables are towed out into position. Beare’s announcement of $10.5 million in funding is for the cables needed to connect these undersea cables to homes. (Photo Baylink Networks)
Province gives $10.5M to get high speed internet to rural coastal B.C.

The ‘last mile’ of the Connected Coast project

Rosaline Glynn has been recognized by the Premier and nominated for the Order of B.C. for her work with the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society, and now has also been thanked in Parliament by MP Rachel Blaney. (Submitted photo)
Hardy Bay Senior’s champion thanked in Parliament

Rosaline Glynn was recognized for her volunteer work during COVID-19

The Gwa’ni Project will develop a modern land use plan for the Nimpkish Valley, jointly developed between the ‘Namgis First Nation whose traditional territory the valley is, and the provincial government. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Gwa’ni land use project to bring Nimpkish Valley ‘sustainably into the future’

‘Namgis First Nation collaborating with province on new land use plan

Councillors Janet Dorward and Treena Smith accepted the Bear Smart Community designation from MLA Claire Trevena and Conservation Officer Ben York. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Port Hardy celebrates Bear Smart Week with some fun activities

The district will post the winning photos on its new Bear Smart Port Hardy Facebook Page.

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Lower Mainland trio arrested after Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Man turns up at hospital with ‘multiple serious and life-threatening stab wounds’

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

A WestJet flight on the runway leaving Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak
New Comox-Toronto flight set to land at YQQ in June

The announcement follows WestJet’s planned resumption of service to the Atlantic provinces

A killer whale seen from shore near Rocky Point in north Nanaimo on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Douglas Fisk)
Killer whales come close to shore in wild-coast spectacle in Nanaimo

Whale enthusiasts co-operating to let each other know about orca sightings in the area

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Most Read