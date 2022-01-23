Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia’s interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine in B.C. ratify new contract

United Steelworkers Local 7619 says the contract was ratified with 81.2 per cent of ballots in favour

Unionized workers at Teck Resources Ltd.’s Highland Valley Copper operations in British Columbia have ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

United Steelworkers Local 7619 says the contract was ratified with 81.2 per cent of ballots in favour.

It says that 869 of the 1,048 USW workers at the mine voted on whether to accept the new agreement.

The USW had issued a strike notice Jan. 11 after being without a contact since Sept. 30, 2021 and two the sides entered into mediation.

Teck says in a statement it was pleased to reach an agreement, while the USW bargaining committee says there are great improvements in the contract.

Highland Valley Copper is the largest open-pit copper and molybdenum mine in Canada with annual copper production this year expected to be between 135,000 and 165,000 tonnes.

READ MORE: Teck says United Steelworkers issue strike notice at B.C.’s largest copper mine

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mining

Previous story
Dense fog blankets B.C.’s south coast Sunday, leading to poor visibility: Environment Canada
Next story
‘Special partnership:’ Canadian loan of $120 million welcomed by Ukrainian president

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the B.C. south coast Sunday. (Pixabay photo)
Dense fog blankets B.C.’s south coast Sunday, leading to poor visibility: Environment Canada

Nicki Ranger. (Submitted photo)
The North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre has a new executive director

As the cost of living rises, the Liberal government continues to deny some of the country’s poorest seniors the financial help they need, NDP MPs say. Unsplash.com image
Vulnerable seniors have been abandoned by the government —NDP MPs

North Island Secondary School in Port McNeill. (Gazette file photo)
Port McNeill high school announces ‘functional closure’ due to staffing shortage