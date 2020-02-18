World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Canadian freestyle moguls team member and Penticton native Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly at the age of 19, according to a Freestyle Canada Facebook post shared on Tuesday.

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday night, said Freestyle Canada. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“Our hearts are crushed with the immeasurable loss of this effervescent, bright, talented young man,” reads Freestyle Canada’s post.

The organization hailed Kuroda as an inspiration to the freestyle skiing community, with an infectious smile and incredible passion for the sport.

“He always found the time to give back, underscoring how important it was to him personally to be a good role model on and off the hill and to encourage young athletes to reach their goals.”

Kuroda made his World Cup debut on his 19th birthday three weeks ago when he finished 34th in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

A week later he finished 25th at the World Cup event in Calgary, the third best result among Canadian skiers.

“The hearts, thoughts and prayers of our entire community go out to Brayden’s team mates, friends and family – most particularly Ken and Berva Kuroda his ever-proud mother and father,” said Freestyle Canada.

