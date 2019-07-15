Woss man attacked by black bear on remote logging road

“we are just monitoring the situation now”

GOOGLE IMAGES PHOTO A man in Woss survived an attack by a black bear while on a remote logging road July 1.

A North Island man who was attacked by a black bear July 1 has suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said the attack happened on a remote logging road near Woss, which is roughly 50 kilometres southeast of Port McNeill.

Conservation Officer Jon Paquin noted they have not caught the bear yet. “We had set up traps, but there’s been no activity at the sight so we are just monitoring the situation now.”

Paquin added the male’s dog that was with him at the time of the attack was unharmed.

