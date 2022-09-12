Wounds self-inflicted in dramatic Island crash and arrest, police probe concludes

Saanich Police Department is cleared of the significant injuries suffered by a man after a dramatic crash and arrest on July 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

The provincial police oversight agency says police played no role in the significant injuries a man was left with after a dramatic crash and arrest in Saanich on July 7.

That day around noon, Saanich police were called after a high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in the 3300-block of Cook Street left two previously parked vehicles wrecked. One man was rushed to hospital with what police called serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) was immediately alerted. The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police in B.C. and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

The investigation, now concluded, determined only minor injuries occurred as a result of the man being taken into police custody. The chief civilian director reviewed evidence including statements from independent witnesses, information from the injured individual, video footage, and forensic evidence to determine the serious injuries were not caused by police but were self-inflicted.

Witnesses told Black Press Media the man had a large knife and appeared to be “in a completely altered state” at the time.

