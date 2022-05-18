X-ray services resume at Port Alice Health Centre

X-ray services are available on a walk-in basis at the PAHC

X-ray services are once again available at the Port Alice Health Centre (PAHC).

The Diagnostic Accreditation Program, which is responsible for accrediting all diagnostic facilities in B.C. and ensuring the services meet provincial standards of quality, has approved a portable unit for use at the PAHC and X-ray services will resume as normal on May 18.

X-ray services are available on a walk-in basis at the PAHC (with a physician or nurse practitioner requisition) on the following days:

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Island Health had previously issued a public service announcement on May 2, noting that X-ray services were temporarily unavailable due to technical issue with the existing machine.

Island Health added it thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

