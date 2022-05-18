Port Alice Health Centre. (Debra Lynn photo)

Port Alice Health Centre. (Debra Lynn photo)

X-ray services resume at Port Alice Health Centre

X-ray services are available on a walk-in basis at the PAHC

X-ray services are once again available at the Port Alice Health Centre (PAHC).

The Diagnostic Accreditation Program, which is responsible for accrediting all diagnostic facilities in B.C. and ensuring the services meet provincial standards of quality, has approved a portable unit for use at the PAHC and X-ray services will resume as normal on May 18.

X-ray services are available on a walk-in basis at the PAHC (with a physician or nurse practitioner requisition) on the following days:

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Island Health had previously issued a public service announcement on May 2, noting that X-ray services were temporarily unavailable due to technical issue with the existing machine.

Island Health added it thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthHealthcare

Previous story
Justice minister meeting with B.C. Indigenous leaders in Chilliwack as ‘trust-building exercise’

Just Posted

Port Alice Health Centre. (Debra Lynn photo)
X-ray services resume at Port Alice Health Centre

The house fire on Gibralter Street. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out house fire, tree fire, and a cooking mishap

The Moose Hide Campaign was celebrated in Port Hardy on Thursday, May 12, with a crowd walking from North Island Building Blocks to the Wakas Hall in the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nations community for a cultural event. (North Island Gazette - Tyson Whitney photo)
Moose Hide Campaign returns to Port Hardy

James (Stocky) Edwards is pictured in February 2022 with 19 Wing Commander Lt.-Col. Rhonda Stevens and Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada. Photo by Erin Haluschak.
Comox war hero dies at age 100