X-ray services temporarily unavailable at Port Alice Health Centre

Due to a technical issue with the built-in X-ray machine, X-ray services are temporarily unavailable at Port Alice Health Centre (PAHC).

Ensuring patients have access to the health care services they need, when they need them is a top priority for Island Health, who says it is working to deploy a portable X-ray machine to PAHC as quickly as possible.

Before the new machine can be used, it must receive inspection and approval from the Diagnostic Accreditation Program to ensure the accuracy and safety of the diagnostics. While Island Health is taking every step possible to expedite this process, timing of approval is out of its control.

It is hoped the new unit will be operational by May 12. Island Health will update the community when this occurs.

In the interim, people requiring X-rays will need to attend either Port McNeill Hospital or Port Hardy Hospital. A physician or nurse practitioner requisition is required. X-ray services are available on a walk-in basis during the following days and times:

Port McNeill Hospital – Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Port Hardy Hospital – Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Island Health recognizes this is not ideal for the community and we ask for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

