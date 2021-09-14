The Northwest Territories flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The chief public health officer in the N.W.T. has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Northwest Territories flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The chief public health officer in the N.W.T. has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yellowknife schools ordered to close for 10 days as COVID-19 cases grow

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic

The chief public health officer in the Northwest Territories has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Schools will be closed starting today until at least Sept. 24.

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with 117 active cases in Yellowknife.

There are 179 active infections across the N.W.T.

Dr. Kami Kandola says she ordered schools to close because public health workers in Yellowknife can’t keep up with contact tracing and testing.

Yellowknife’s day shelter and sobering centre have also closed after a number of staff were infected with COVID-19.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Yukon to end COVID-19 state of emergency, warns of Delta threat

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, 823 Saturday, 641 Sunday, 520 Monday
Next story
North Island-Powell River All Candidates Debate: Housing

Just Posted

Election 2021.
North Island-Powell River All Candidates Debate: Housing

A.J. Elliott Elementary School in Sointula. (SD85.bc.ca photo)
Sointula students back in the classroom after mask exemption dispute

Devin Nelson ended up in the ICU in Victoria after suffering seizures. Doctors are trying to determine the cause, including whether there is any connection to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy Devin Nelson
Campbell River man experiences non-stop seizures, doctors explore cause

The Mowi feed control centre in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Build it and they will feed, MOWI says