Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Groups that officially represent the Yes and No sides on electoral reform in British Columbia have been selected before a referendum this fall.

Elections BC says Vote PR BC will be the proponent group while opposition to changing the current system will be spearheaded by the No BC Proportional Representation Society.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems as part of their public information campaigns and both will have a spending limit of $700,000.

Elections BC says only two applications were received by the July 6 deadline.

The NDP has proposed three proportional representation models to replace the first-past-the-post system, on which referendums in B.C. have twice been held — in 2005 and 2009.

Vote PR BC says proportional representation is a more democratic system because parties with a low percentage of votes wouldn’t get all the power while the No BC Proportional Representation Society maintains that system is complicated and confusing.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour
Next story
Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

Just Posted

Vehicle smashes Supreme Convenience window

After speaking to the driver, the RCMP entered into an impaired driving investigation.

Bomb threat closes North Island College campuses

“Out of an abundance of caution, all campuses are being evacuated.”

North Island highland dancers compete at national level

There were over 980 dancers at the competition in Calgary

Port McNeill in Focus: Do we want a community with no growth? Is that what we elected this current mayor and council for?

“The 2014 economic development plan continues to be window dressing.”

Island moves four to five millimetres away from mainland

Southern Vancouver Island shifts due to tiny tremors

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

Most Read