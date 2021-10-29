The last time Victoria experienced so much rain was in 2003. (Black Press Media file photo)

The last time Victoria experienced so much rain was in 2003. (Black Press Media file photo)

Yesterday was the wettest Oct. 28 ever recorded in Victoria

71.4 millimetres marked the eighth wettest day ever for the Gonzales Point weather station

If you noticed the streets of Victoria had more puddles than usual on Thursday, it’s because the city was breaking or nearing all-time rainfall records.

According to data collected at Gonzales Point weather station, 71.4 millimetres of rain poured down, making it the wettest Oct. 28 on record. It also marked the eighth wettest day ever for the station – the all-time high was Nov. 7, 1995, when a whopping 93 mm of rain fell.

The 71.4 mm total was also the most rain recorded in a day anywhere in the region since Oct. 16, 2003, when Victoria recorded 79.2 mm of total precipitation.

READ MORE: Heavy rain alert issued for Greater Victoria, Malahat

Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning for the region for Thursday morning, predicting 20 to 40 mm of rain would fall throughout the day, but Gonzales Point nearly doubled those expectations.

Other weather stations across Greater Victoria saw less, but still significant rainfall on Thursday. At the University of Victoria, 53.77 mm was recorded, marking that station’s wettest Oct. 28 since 1993. The Victoria International Airport weather station recorded 36.4 mm of rain for the day.

A mostly sunny weekend is forecast to help dry the region off, including on Halloween night Sunday.

READ MORE: Crashes, pooling water cause morning traffic mayhem

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherWeather

Previous story
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases
Next story
Abbotsford dairy farm has licence suspended amid allegations of animal abuse

Just Posted

Crews keep surrounding containers and the hull of the MV Zim Kingston cool while fires continue to smoulder aboard the ship. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)
Contractor hired to recover overboard containers floating off Vancouver Island

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Cowichan–Malahat–Langford MP Alistair MacGregor are calling on the government to bring back the CRB and other benefits. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
Coastal NDP MPs call on Feds to reverse decision to end recovery benefits

Ships work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The container ship caught fire on Saturday and 16 crew members were evacuated and brought to Ogden Point Pier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Drifting shipping containers leave Vancouver Island communities with many questions