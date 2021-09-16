Young Cowichan farmer with COVID-19 battling for his life

Josh Mellor has COVID-19 and is fighting for his life in an ICU in Victoria. (Submitted by Miranda Mellor)

The son of a well-known Cowichan farming family is fighting for his life at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.

While husband Josh Mellor is in ICU, his wife Miranda Mellor has been posting updates to a public Facebook group called Josh’s Fan Club.

With more than 1,100 members in the group rooting for his recovery, Josh and his family have been surrounded by community support, and by a lot of photos of tractors and cool machines friends think Josh would be able to fix.

With his condition rapidly fluctuating, it’s difficult to give an accurate update on how Josh is doing.

Miranda posted on Facebook asking those who haven’t been vaccinated to reconsider.

“Drove by the protest in town earlier, and ironically two minutes later got a phone call from the doctor who is monitoring Josh at Royal Jubilee for an update. While I don’t believe in the mandate; 100 per cent your body, your choice, the numbers are hard to ignore,” she wrote. “Please have a conversation with your GP if you have concerns with getting vaccinated. I know a lot of people who have now gotten vaccinated because of Josh who were hesitant before. I hope no one else has to live this nightmare we’re currently in. Holding your little girl who’s crying for her dad to come home is about as awful as it can get.”

A GoFundMe has been started for the Mellors, who include Josh, Miranda and their two young daughters.

It can be found by searching for “Josh’s Fan Club” on GoFundMe or via this link: https://gofund.me/2d78ed24

“This GoFundMe was started to help alleviate the financial stress that comes along with this battle,” said Josh’s sister Sara Phillips. “As most of you know, Josh is a very hard worker and does so much to provide for his family. Josh is always there to help others at all hours of the day. Now it is our turn to help the Mellors. All money raised from this GoFundMe will go to Josh, Miranda and the girls to help them in whatever way they need.”

Thus far more than $7,200 of the $10,000 goal has been raised.

For those who would rather skip the third party website and donate right to the family, a direct deposit account for etransfers can be sent to smellor@shaw.ca. Just be sure to put “Josh” in the comment/memo section.

Coronaviruscowichan valley