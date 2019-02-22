Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message: Campbell River RCMP

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Police say that a girl was heard asking for help on Friday in radio transmissions deemed suspicious.

Campbell River RCMP are asking for information from the public about the mysterious signals, which were reported to police at around 3 p.m.

Sgt. Dave Johnson said in a media release that a “youth female was heard on the radio channel stating ‘Help my Dad’ twice.”

When a local company monitoring the channel responded, she “stated that her name was ‘Connie’ and her Dad was ‘Ty’ (or possibly ‘Ky’) and that ‘he is the boss,’” Johnson said.

The company kept monitoring the channel, but there were no further transmissions, he said.

The signal “most likely came off a repeater on Mt. Washington indicating that there is a vast area (from Comox to Sayward) that the transmission could have originated from,” he added.

Police are asking for any information from the public to identify who those people may be. You can contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call 911 if it is an emergency.

