Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens

Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop

Independent investigation launched after driver with gunshot wound later found in truck in a ditch

An independent investigation has been launched after a man died following a reported hit-and-run and police shooting Wednesday during an early morning traffic stop in Creston.

According to a media release from the Independent Investigations Office, a Creston RCMP officer was approaching a truck parked in a driveway at approximately 3:35 a.m. Dec. 14 when it began reversing into him.

The truck reportedly struck the officer. The RCMP officer then fired his gun at the driver of the vehicle. The truck then drove off.

At 3:45 a.m. the truck was found in a ditch off Highway 3A and Mather Road. The driver was suffering from a gun shot wound. Police and Emergency Health Services provided medical assistance, but a young man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The IIO BC — an independent office charged with investigating police-related incidents in B.C. — is now investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

For more information about the IIO BC and and media updates, you can visit their website at www.iiobc.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCreston ValleyDeathRCMP

Previous story
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

Just Posted

Paul Willie, a Port Hardy local who was travelling when he won a casino jackpot on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, took home a prize of $588,376.64. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy local wins $588k casino jackpot while travelling Vancouver Island

Port McNeill RCMP stop for a photo on Saturday (Dec. 10) outside the IGA at their annual December fundraiser, Cram The Cruiser, with all the proceeds raised going directly towards supporting the A-Frame Food Distribution programs. (Derek Koel photo)
Cram The Cruiser raises over $3,400 for A-Frame Food Distribution programs

Mowi Seafood, which has operations in Campbell River, has been selected as the top sustainable food producer for the forth year in a row by international investment consortium Coller FAIRR. Photo courtesy Mowi Canada
Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index

The folks who flew up to Port Hardy Airport in the 3-plane flight on Sunday, Dec. 3, stop for a photo with Gazette Hamper Fund President Natasha Griffiths. (Submitted photo)
‘Santa Flight’ gives back with much needed donations to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund