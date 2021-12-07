Saanich Police attended a scene where a pedestrian was left in critical condition in the evening on Dec. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Police attended a scene where a pedestrian was left in critical condition in the evening on Dec. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Young pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Saanich crosswalk

Police investigate multi-vehicle incident on Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive

A youth is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in a marked crosswalk Monday (Dec. 6) night.

The Saanich Police Department was called at approximately 9:45 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck at a marked crosswalk on Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive.

The pedestrian was rushed to the Victoria General Hospital in critical condition.

The motorist involved is cooperating with the investigation and remained on-scene at the time. Police closed the intersection until 3:30 a.m. while traffic collision analysts investigated.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the youth involved in this very tragic event,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

