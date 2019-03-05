Sylas Thompson, 11, on Tyee Spit in Campbell River after a polar bear swim in late January. Black Press file photo

Young polar bear swimmer raises $30,000 for North Island anti-poverty groups

Sylas Thompson, 11, has been swimming daily amid record-breaking cold temperatures

Polar bear swimmer Sylas Thompson, 11, has raised $30,000 for two North Island groups fighting poverty.

Thompson has been jumping into the icy water daily since Feb. 1, mostly at Tyee Spit in Campbell River. He announced his achievement in a video posted to Facebook on Monday.

“I’ve reached my goal of $30,000,” he said, adding that he’s thinking of doing a similar campaign in the future.

“I might be going up and down the Island, and every hour or so of driving, just do a dip,” he said.

Sheryl Thompson, Sylas’s grandmother, said his last swim will be on Thursday. The final amount raised will be announced towards the end of the month, she said.

In total, Sylas will have swam for 35 consecutive days. It was an especially cold period, with record-breaking low temperatures and heavy snowfall in February.

Dozens of individuals, businesses and other groups donated, while others showed their support by jumping in the water, including a group of Grade 5 students.

VIDEO: Brr! Campbell River boy to plunge into icy waters daily for charity

VIDEO: Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swims continue amid cold and snow in Campbell River

VIDEO: Campbell River students join Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swim campaign

The funds are being split between two Campbell River groups, Grassroots Kind Hearts and the Women’s Resource Centre.

The Women’s Resource Centre’s services include a poverty relief program, which provides essentials like personal hygiene products, clothing and linens.

Grassroots Kind Hearts provides services including a daily hot meal to homeless people and others struggling with poverty.

The founder of Grassroots Kind Hearts, Krisandra Rufus, was also in the news last week asking for support from the community after her daughter was diagnosed with a spinal infection.

Sylas Thompson is following in the footsteps of his late uncle “Polar Bear” Jake Hebenton, who previously raised funds by swimming off Tyee Spit in the early 2000s. After Hebenton’s death in 2011, his cousin Eddy Cliffe launched another polar bear swim campaign at the same spot.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

Just Posted

Money Mart

In a world seemingly filled with bad news, sometimes good news stories… Continue reading

Port Hardy RCMP need help locating the driver involved in a hit and run

“The injured man was taken to the hospital with possible head and neck injuries.”

Child poverty in Mount Waddington region on the rise, now second highest in the province

With child poverty statistics in the North Island on the rise, the… Continue reading

PRESS RELEASE: Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre to host Harm Reduction Conference

The event is hosted by Sacred Wolf with Island Health and First Nations Health Authority.

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose sent home five union members who are still considered employees

Approximately 12 workers, five of which were union members, vacated the premises.

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

MP calls for federal review after B.C. serial killer downgraded to medium-security prison

Cody Legebokoff, found guilty in the deaths of four women, has been transferred to a facility in Ontario

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

He cancelled his scheduled visit to Regina today

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

Most Read