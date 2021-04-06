Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam appears via videoconference at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday April 6, 2021, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam appears via videoconference at a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday April 6, 2021, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Younger, healthier people need intensive care quickly with variants of COVID-19: Tam

The number of confirmed cases of the three variants of concern now circulating in Canada has exploded

Young, healthy people are ending up in intensive care units more often as the more contagious and deadlier variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 take over.

In some places the B.1.1.7 variant has become the dominant strain, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Tuesday.

Provincial health officials are reporting increasing numbers of hospital admissions of younger patients who soon need intensive care, she added.

“Many of them deteriorate quite quickly and have to be admitted to the ICU quite immediately.”

Tam said there were on average 6,100 new cases of COVID-19 a day over the last week, and 31 deaths, up from 4,600 new cases and 26 deaths a week earlier.

But the hospitalization numbers concern her the most and show while more people need hospital care, the number requiring intensive care is growing even faster.

In the last week, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose four per cent to an average of 2,400 people a day, she said. At the same time the number of people in ICU grew by 18 per cent to 780 people.

That means about one in every three patients hospitalized with COVID-19 now need critical care. In mid-January, when hospitalizations during the second wave of the pandemic peaked at 4,775, about one-fifth, or 880 people, were in the ICU.

Several jurisdictions are reporting that a majority of patients in the hospital are now under the age of 60, and physicians across the country are increasingly taking to social media trying to drive home that this is not just a virus that attacks the weak or the old.

“Younger people think they are invincible,” tweeted Dr. Kevin McLeod, an internal medicine specialist in Vancouver. “That feeling quickly fades when we are blasting you with 100% oxygen … and all you really hear is a team debating pros and cons of intubating you and hooking you up to a ventilator.”

The number of confirmed cases of the three variants of concern now circulating in Canada exploded over the last week, going to more than 15,200 from 9,000 on March 30. The B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, accounts for 92 per cent of those, but the numbers are delayed as it takes several days to confirm the specific variant in play.

The P.1 variant first identified in Brazil is also charging ahead quickly, particular in British Columbia, where 737 of the 857 P.1. cases in Canada have been confirmed.

Tam said chief public health officers from the federal and provincial governments met over the weekend to discuss the P.1 spread, and are working to double efforts to manage the exposures of known P.1 cases.

She pushed again against Canadians travelling anywhere at the moment, be it internationally or within the country. Interprovincial travel is believed to have spread the P.1 variant between British Columbia and Alberta in recent weeks.

Lab studies suggest vaccines are less effective against this variant, she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also urging Canadians not to let up, even though everyone is fed up and tired of COVID-19.

“This isn’t the news any of us wanted, but hospitalizations are surging,” he said. “ICU beds are filling up, variants are spreading. And even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to be concerned are getting sick.”

Tam and others also reminded people that vaccines are helping but aren’t going to be a panacea. Canadians must still limit interpersonal contacts, wear masks and not socialize indoors, they say.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged arsonist facing more charges in connection to North Vancouver Masonic hall fires
Next story
Trudeau, O’Toole, demand accountability as Iranian officials indicted for PS752 crash

Just Posted

A chinook salmon at the fish ladder in Whitehorse on Aug. 12, 2019. Most B.C. aquaculture operations grow Atlantic salmon, but chinook are also raised in ocean pens. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Two towns in the Regional District of Mount Waddington are getting funding for tourism infrastructure development. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Alice and Port Hardy get funds for tourism infrastructure development

Two North Island towns are receiving funds to help support tourism infrastructure… Continue reading

Exterior of Highland Manor shows at least one broken window, covered with a blanket. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Improvements at Highland Manor slow, stuck in red tape

Occupants wondering when things will get better

(Bill McQuarrie photo)
80-foot barge resurfaced in Port McNeill

Environment Canada brought in private contractors to refloat the barge.

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

Victoria guitarist Scott Murcheson won $1 million off of a Feb. 26 Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy B.C. Lottery Corp.)
Victoria guitarist rocks a $1M Lotto Max ticket

Scott Murcheson bought the ticket at the Victoria Loft pub and won the prize in a Feb. 26 draw

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive

A lot of smoke can be seen from a boat fire on the Crofton waterfront Thursday evening. (Facebook photo)
Man’s retirement plan vanishes in flames on the Crofton waterfront

Firefighters douse burning boat to prevent spread to nearby vessels as blaze delays Saltspring ferry

Police tape is seen outside a Masonic Temple in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. A second Masonic Temple in the city of North Vancouver was later caught on fire, arson is being suspected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Alleged arsonist facing more charges in connection to North Vancouver Masonic hall fires

Benjamin Orion Carlson Kohlman has eight charges against him

New electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are offered for test drives at the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. electric vehicle sales charge ahead in pandemic 2020

Latest sales show North America’s highest adoption rate

Dogs and joggers have recently come across aggressive coyotes in Metro Vancouver, including in Stanley Park where there were more than a dozen attacks this winter. (Unsplash)
‘Never run from a coyote’: Canadians report increased sightings during pandemic

Dan Kraus, with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, gives advice on what people should do if they encounter a coyote

Campbell River Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service crews load an injured man into a basket stretcher on the rocks above Elk Falls on April 5. It’s believed the man slipped on the rocks and injured his leg, but the situation could have ended much more tragically, rescuers say. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Rescuers pluck injured man from slippery rocks above Elk Falls

Rescuers warn people to obey signage after latest incident at towering cascade near Campbell River

Most Read