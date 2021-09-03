Youth-centered debates planned for North Island – Powell River, Courtenay – Alberni ridings

The North Island College Students’ Union is hosting two youth and student-centred debates before the 2021 Federal election. (Google Maps photo)

The North Island College Students’ Union (NISU) is organizing two all-candidate debates with a focus on youth and student issues for the week before the election.

The group, which represents over 5,000 full-time students from all over the Island, are hosting a debate for the North Island-Powell River riding on Monday, Sept. 13 starting at 7 p.m., and the Courtenay – Alberni riding on Thursday, Sept. 16 starting at 7 p.m.

“It’s a tough time for students and people in BC”, says Rebecca Lennox, Organiser – Advocacy with NISU. “We have many students who can’t find anywhere to live due to high costs and low rental availability. We have a large percentage of adult students, juggling mortgages, childcare and retraining while also underemployed in the workforce. The costs of education continues to rise and many leave education with tens of thousands in student loan debt. We have bodies of children being discovered and how does our society deal with that grief? Our students want answers from candidates, how will each party help students and their families with the complex list of challenges they face? How will each party move forward reconciliation with First Nations in a meaningful way?”

The meetings will be held virtually for safety and to ensure equitable access to interested voters.

“With large, diverse ridings it is a benefit that people can tune in for the debate no matter what their location,” says a NISU press release.

Questions will be focused on the issues mentioned along with questions from the participants. To register please email theoffice@nisu.ca to receive the online link and to submit questions for consideration.

