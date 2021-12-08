Saanich police confirm that a youth struck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk on Dec. 6 has died. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police confirm that a youth struck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk on Dec. 6 has died. (Black Press Media file photo)

Youth struck by vehicle in Greater Victoria crosswalk dies in hospital

Incident occurred late Monday night near an intertsection in Saanich

Saanich police have confirmed a young pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk on Monday night.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 6, police were called to the scene at Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive.

The pedestrian was rushed to Victoria General Hospital in critical condition while the motorist involved remained on scene in cooperation with the investigation.

“We are very sad to report that the youth pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and anyone that has been affected by this very tragic incident,” Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a release.

