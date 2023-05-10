A man from Washington State had his car impounded after he was caught driving 262 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, May 7. (BC Highway Patrol)

Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla

The man in his 50’s had his car impounded around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7

A Washington man tried to be Lightning McQueen on the Coquihalla Highway, but wasn’t able to cross the finish line.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, a member of the BC Highway Patrol doing speed enforcement on the highway’s northbound lanes between Hope and Merritt caught a man from Washington driving an astounding 262 kilometres per hour. He was driving a red Alfa Romeo Giulia.

He was caught 22 kilometres south of Merritt, where the speed limit is 120 km/h. If he continued at the speed he was going, he was only five minutes away from town.

The man is facing charges and is summoned to appear in provincial court next month. His car was impounded.

“May is High Risk Driving Awareness month in British Columbia, and officers of BC Highway Patrol – Central are focusing their enforcement on dangerous driving behaviour on our highways,” said Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud. “It isn’t worth someone’s life, or injury to anybody just to get to your destination sooner. We would like to remind motorists to be patient, drive safely, and obey the posted speed limits.”

