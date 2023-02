6095 Steel Rd, Port Hardy

Notice is hereby given that to recover our charges under the provisions of Warehouse Lien Act, all goods contained in the following units will be sold by silent auction on Saturday, February 25, 2023:

WA2 – Earl Casemore

WA3 – Earl Casemore

Viewing of the units: 2:00-3:00 pm

Silent bids submitted by: 4:00 pm

Winner will be notified by: 5:00 pm

Units must be emptied, cleaned out and swept by 5:00 pm Monday, February 27.