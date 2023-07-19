Notice of request for authorization to take possession of a vessel under section 38 of the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act

The following vessels, Located in Kyuquot Sound, are currently considered to be abandoned:

Approximate 16ft White Fiberglass MV overturned – Walter’s Cove – TC File # W2023-502502

Approximate 18ft Green MV semi-submerged – Walter’s Cove – TC File # W2023-502503

Approximate 80ft wooden barge semi-submerged – Union Island – TC File # W2021-501940

Approximate 16ft White Fiberglass MV overturned – Union Island – TC File # W2021-501938

Approximate 16ft White Fiberglass MV semi-submerged – Union Island – TC File # W2021-501939

The Minister of Transport may authorize, Rugged Coast Research Society, to take possession of these vessels if the owner(s) do not contact Transport Canada to demonstrate ownership and take concrete measures to address this vessel within 30 days after the day on which the notice was given.

If you are the owner(s) of this vessel or if you have any information about the owner(s), it is important that you contact, Transport Canada’s Navigation Protection Program at: 604-775-8867 or npppac-ppnpac@tc.gc.ca and reference the associated file numbers.