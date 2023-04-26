Public Notice: Canadian Navigable Waters Act

INTERFOR CORPORATION hereby gives notice that an application has been made to the Minister of Transport, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act for approval of the work described herein and its site and plans.

Pursuant to paragraph 7(2) of the said Act, INTERFOR CORPORATION has deposited with the Minister of Transport, on the on-line Navigable Waters Registry (http://cps.canada.ca/) under Registry number 7173, and under the NPP File Number 1998-500605 a description of the following work, its site and plans:

Log Handling covering two sites of unsurveyed foreshore or land covered by water being part of the bed of Cousins Inlet, Range 3, Coast District, southwest of Ocean Falls, British Columbia in, on, over, under, through or across the Wallace Bay, Cousins Inlet.

Comments regarding the effect of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search site mentioned above under the Comment section (search by the above referenced numbers) or if you do not have access to the internet, by sending your comments directly to:

Transport Canada Navigation Protection Program (THN),

6th Floor, 800 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2J8.

Comments will be considered only if they are in writing (electronic means preferable) and are received not later than 30 days after the publication of the last notice. Although all comments conforming to the above will be considered, no individual response will be sent.

Posted at Campbell River this 21st day of April, 2023

Bill Rosenburg, RPF on behalf of Interfor Corporation