A public review of the proposed Regional District of Mount Waddington 2023-2027 5 Year Financial Plan will be held on:

Monday, March 20, 2023

4:00pm to 6:00pm

2044 McNeill Road, Port McNeill, BC

Website: www.rdmw.bc.ca / Telephone: 250-956-3301

Email: info@rdmw.bc.ca