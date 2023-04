As per Sec.166 of the Community Charter, an opportunity will be provided for pubIic consultation on the proposed Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw for the Town of Port McNeill.

This will take place at a Regular meeting of Council on April 25, 2023 at 7:00pm, 1775 Furney Place, Port McNeill B.C. The Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw will be available for viewing on the Town of Port McNeill website.