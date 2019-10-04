Axel Haenisch











Loved and surrounded by family and friends Axel Haenisch, 62 was laid to rest Aug. 27th after a short bout with cancer. Survived by his mother, sister, four children, two nephews, two grandchildren and his spouse.

Axel will be dearly missed. Thank you to the Doctors and Port Hardy Hospital Staff for all your comforts brought.

“May the ANGELS fly away with you, as you have been taken too young.” Forever yours, Karen