Dorothy Brown













August 23, 2022

Celebration Of Life ~

You are invited to a Celebration of Life for Dorothy Brown, Friday Sept 2, 2022 at 2pm at Bay Community Church, 1105 Pritchard Rd, Comox BC.

Tea and snacks to follow.

RSVP Ramona 250-339-7551 or Annie 250-230-0343

For many years, she served as a Senior First Aid Attendant for M&B Logging in Port McNeil and Utah Mines in Port Hardy. After that, Dorothy moved down island to the Comox Valley. There she owned and ran her very own, very successful flower shop out of Comox, Comox Flower Pot, for over 20 years.