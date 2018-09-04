Margaret “Meg” MacGregor

June 29, 1927 – September 4, 2018

Survived by Children: Margie McMahon/ Ken, Granddaughters Katelyn & Jenna, Betty- Lou Sparks, Grandson’s Garrett and Michael, Great Grandchildren Madix, Jovi, Hannah & Luke, Cyndi Schofield/Doug, Granddaughters, Leanna and Brandi, Great Grandchildren, Anthony, Tyanna, Haylee and Torianne Duncan MacGregor/Jen Jamie MacGregor/ Shelly and Granddaughters, Laci and Kylie.

We, the family, want to thank the staff at Eagle Ridge Manor for all of their support and comfort they gave her these past 2 years.

Meg’s wish for a small Catholic Service for family and close friends, is being planned for October (date to be announced) in Port McNeill