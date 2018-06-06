Students and teachers from Rossland Summit School celebrate the opening of Rossland’s rainbow crosswalk last September. (Chelsea Novak/Rossland News)

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

There’s something all-too revealing in the critical comments that swirl around online whenever the media reports on community efforts to install rainbow-coloured crosswalks.

You likely have heard of such crosswalks by now. After bursting on the scene in major cities a half-decade ago as a form of protest art and a symbol of support for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered, sanctioned versions have been popping up in smaller communities as a way for civic leaders to show acceptance for those in the minority.

And even in these inclusive communities, critical comments typically begin with a question of cost; include arguments about the message being exclusive by highlighting ‘gay pride’; and usually finish when skidmarks mar the crosswalk soon after installation, with armchair critics demanding proof that the vandal was targeting the rainbow’s message and not just simply spinning his wheels.

For some, these arguments are locked, loaded and ready to fire.

Such comments popped up when we reported of the enthusiastic embrace received last week by two woman who had approached White Rock council to seek permission to raise funds for rainbow crosswalks at Five Corners. (Not only did Mayor Wayne Baldwin champion their cause, his suggestion that the city fund the crosswalk was unanimously endorsed.) And we expect to hear similar criticisms this week as the City of Surrey announces a similar project near Holland Park at the north end of town.

The question for such commenters, though, is – why?

Why publicly question such costs, when surely the price of installing a multicolour crosswalk is a pittance compared to expenditures that warrant nary a peep? Why point out the exclusivity of such a symbolic message for the LGBT community, when recorded history has shown a desperate lack of greater public inclusiveness for its members? And why note that the vandal who defaced the rainbow might not be making a political statement?

In short, why make the effort to post such microaggressions if your real message is that you don’t want society to be seen as accepting of non-straight people?

Say it loudly and proudly.

Just note that in our culture, you are at long last in the minority.

– Peace Arch News

 

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

SD85 alerts public to school shooting threat in Port Hardy

PHSS will remain open with increased police presence

VIDEO: Gwa'sala – Nakwaxda'wx march against drugs and alcohol

GNN council reinforces commitment to eliminate drugs and alcohol incidents

Marine Harvest Riptide camp draws crowd at Port Hardy soccer pitch

The Port Hardy Secondary School soccer pitch was taken over by high… Continue reading

Port McNeill applies for grant funding to make a seniors community centre a reality

There is a lack of a common gathering place for seniors in the Town of Port McNeill.

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter's killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Young adults caught sharing joints with minors could face consequences

Senators vote to approve an amendment to Bill C-45 as recreational marijuana becomes legalized

New evacuations near Guatemala volcano set off panic

Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire are taking no chances

B.C. woman fights for a life-changing surgery

A Salmon Arm Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room

Longtime Vancouver Canucks PA announcer John Ashbridge dies at 71

‘His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered’

VIDEO: Ucluelet kayak guides circumnavigate Vancouver Island

“It was actually a really powerful spiritual journey.”

