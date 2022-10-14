Editorial: Never does your vote count more

Never does your vote count more than in municipal elections.

In our Canadian democracy, fortunately, everybody’s vote always counts, but in larger provincial and federal elections the power of your individual vote can be diluted by the number of voters.

In municipal elections, however, the voter turnout is usually relatively small — a fraction of the population. And when there are a large number of candidates, votes spread out between the candidates can mean that a small number of votes can make a big difference.

In municipal politics, a small number of voters can have a big influence, particularly if there is a coordinated voter block. The more people that vote, the more the will of the wider community will be reflected in the results.

We get it, it can be difficult to make time in your schedule.

Barring unusual circumstances, voting in general is quick and easy. Very seldom will you find a long line you have to wait in — the norm is to be able to go to your polling place and be out within minutes.

Further, you don’t have to vote for more candidates than you are sure about.

These elections aren’t glamorous. Candidates debates are held in local halls (or on Zoom) rather than in the glare of TV lights. Topics of importance include things like water and sewer, roads and firehalls. Bureacratic minutia of official community plans are in the spotlight as much as homelessness and the opioid crisis.

But they nevertheless impact the daily lives of residents arguably more than most policies set by senior government. Garbage pickup? That’s your local government. New apartment building planned next door? Municipal council.

This is your chance to really make a difference in your day to day life.

Editorials