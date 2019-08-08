BILL McQUARRIE PHOTO Agree or disagree with Bill McQuarrie’s North Island Rising column? Write a letter to the editor at editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.

North Island Rising: What’s the beaver got to do with selling our oil

Bill McQuarrie is back with another edition of North Island Rising, this time about the oil industry

“We don’t export beaver pelts any more and I can assure you it isn’t because we ran out of beavers. In fact, we can’t get rid of the #@&ing little things. Right?”

That, according to Canadian economist, Dr. Jim Stanford, author of Economics for Everyone, is something those obsessing over and believing in the concept of Canada always having a market for our oil, should be thinking about.

The Alberta born economist made those remarks during a keynote address to the Alberta Federation of Labour, adding, “Canada is never going to run out of oil, just like we never ran out of beavers.”

So what you may ask, has the centuries old collapse of Canada’s fur trade got to do with the today’s oil markets? Excellent question and being the curious sort, I too wanted to see where this analogy was headed.

Dr. Stanford explained how after 250 years of non-stop selling, the market for this furry Canadian rodent dried up before our supply did. New technologies (materials) and new styles meant people simply stopped buying beaver pelts and the fur market we had come to rely upon disappeared. What once seemed an endless opportunity to export, export, export was gone.

We have and still do, according to Stanford, a history of extracting natural resources without adding value, without planning for the future and repeating to ourselves, until we believe it to be the truth, that this ride will never end.

According to Dr. Stanford, this is an incredibly vulnerable way to do business and can leave us open to changes that can wipe out demand for our products in a very short period of time. “It’s occurred in the past and will occur again,” states Stanford.

For two hundred plus years there was no politician willing to consider the possibilities of no one wanting our furs and I haven’t seen anyone starting a similar conversation about oil.

Politically, it is far easier to blame others, cry about the supposed inequities of transfer payments and blame the crazed environmentalists and we despicable British Columbians for trying to deny Albertans their rightful and forever place in the carbon economy.

What we need, believes Stanford, is for Canada to get ahead of the process and to position ourselves to benefit from the changes that will come, explaining, “If we just deny that it’s happening, stick our head in the sand and point fingers, we will absolutely be left behind. The reality is, the world is going to stop using oil”

At this point in the column, I can almost hear the keyboards coming alive with industry advocates claiming we will always, always need oil. Still others will claim the beaver is a flawed example, oil is different and therefore a perpetual economic windfall for Canada.

But of course it is not different and being Canadian, what better source of advice could there be than Wayne Gretzky’s dad who famously told his son, “Skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.”

Bill McQuarrie is a former publisher, photojournalist and entrepreneur. Semi-retired and now living in Port McNeill, you can follow him on Instagram #mcriderbc or reach him at bill@northislandrising.com

Previous story
COLUMN: Business owners hand B.C. government another dismal grade, CFIB says

Just Posted

North Island Rising: What’s the beaver got to do with selling our oil

Bill McQuarrie is back with another edition of North Island Rising, this time about the oil industry

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Sea otters

“I went out for a boat ride around Drake Island and photographed sea otters”

Workshops fill increasing need in North Island

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. will put on two free workshops next month.

North Island College’s electronics technician program adds apprenticeship training

Students in North Island College’s Electronics Technician Core certificate will get two… Continue reading

Magnitude 4.3 quake recorded off Vancouver Island

Occurred at 9:11 Friday night 171 km west of Port Hardy

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

BC Ferries passengers want more food choices, better Wi-Fi and quiet areas

More than 10,000 people weigh in on plans for four new vessels

Most Read