You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)

You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

In light of the Online News Act, Meta has stated it will be removing Canadian journalism from Facebook in the coming days.

While our time on that particular platform is running short, we’re not going anywhere.

Our collective passion and commitment to bring you the news that matters most is unwavering.

Fires. Crime. Elections. Community Events. Sports team wins. Birthdays. Volunteering and grass-roots movements.

Through it all, we’ve been there to chronicle all that our community has been and all that it can be.

When you need us, we tell the stories that inform and hopefully share something new about your community you didn’t know before.

So how can you stay informed?

  • Sign up to local newsletters, delivered right to your digital doorstep.
  • Add us to your phone’s home screen. This way, in one easy click you’ll find endless local news everyday.
  • Help us spread the word. Share this messaging with friends and family so they know how to find relevant local news.

We thank you for supporting the work we do,

The North Island Gazette

Just Posted

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic) You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

District of Port Hardy municipal signage. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy council decides against amending harbour bylaw due to ‘safety issues’

The new McDonalds restaurant that is being built in Port Hardy is coming along at a quick pace. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
McDonald’s on track for fall opening, says director of corporate services

Black Press Media file photo
Port McNeill RCMP investigating 2 separate boating incidents