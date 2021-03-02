PHOTOS: It’s still looking a lot like Christmas in Ladysmith

Ladysmith’s famous Festival of Lights decorations are still up as of March 1, 2021. (Cole Schisler photo)Ladysmith’s famous Festival of Lights decorations are still up as of March 1, 2021. (Cole Schisler photo)
A Christmas angel keeps watch over 1st Avenue. (Cole Schisler photo)A Christmas angel keeps watch over 1st Avenue. (Cole Schisler photo)
Holiday displays, like this one above Salamander Books and the Wild Poppy Market will not be removed until COVID-19 restrictions lift. (Cole Schisler photo)Holiday displays, like this one above Salamander Books and the Wild Poppy Market will not be removed until COVID-19 restrictions lift. (Cole Schisler photo)
Santa Claus came to town, and stayed to enjoy the spring weather above the Ladysmith Post Office. (Cole Schisler photo)Santa Claus came to town, and stayed to enjoy the spring weather above the Ladysmith Post Office. (Cole Schisler photo)

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ladysmith’s famous Festival of Lights rooftop displays are still up. The displays will remain until community transmission of the virus has ended, or the government relaxes COVID-19 restrictions.

Festival of Lights President, Alex Cook, said that groups of four to six volunteers have to work in close proximity to take the displays down.

“We can’t put crews up there right now,” Cook said. “We don’t want to be seen as breaking the rules by putting individuals in close proximity up there.”

RELATED: Ladysmith’s 1st Avenue all aglow

Some of the seasonal displays like the streamers and tinsel across 1st Avenue have been removed and replaced with string lights. Many of the trees along 1st Avenue have had their lights removed as well, however trees that line the corners 1st Avenue’s intersections have been decorated with lights.

“We leave those lit up for summer,” Cook said.

It is uncertain when Festival of Lights volunteers will be able to remove the displays, but one certainty is that there will be a need for volunteer help. Anyone wanting to get involved is encouraged to visit: ladysmithfol.com/contact.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Emergency personnel crews on scene assisting BCEHS with patient care. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Speed and alcohol believed to be the cause of Saturday night car crash

More information on the crash could potentially be released at a later date.

Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a workplace fatality report south of Gold River on Monday morning. (Campbell River Mirror photo)
One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council
Council discusses Highland Manor sale

Port Hardy council debates what approach to take to Highland Manor after sale.

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The Civic Centre in Port Hardy needs funding to be fully operational during a power outage. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Civic Centre needs 10 grand to be fully operational during a power outage

Staff “will be creative in where they get the money to pay for this and they’ll let us know.”

A health-care worker looks at a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Dr. Amit Desai of St. Francis Hospital receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17. (Photo courtesy of CHI Franciscan)
B.C. has now vaccinated more people from COVID-19 than total confirmed cases

B.C. has reached a milestone, vaccinating roughly 1.6% of its population from the coronavirus

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who smashed the window of an adult toy store and made off with more than $1,200 in merchandise. (File photo)
Vancouver Island sex shop out $1,200 in merchandise after suspect steals ‘colossal’ product

Suspect smashed window of Nanaimo store, cutting himself in the process

Riverside Calvary Church in Walnut Grove. (Langley Advance Times file)
B.C. is ‘stereotyping’ churches as riskier for COVID than other spaces, lawyer argues

Judge said that freedom of expression, religion are not at issue in the case

B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell gets acquainted with Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Kim Baird’s 10-month-old daughter Sophia, husband Steve and four-year-old Amy at the B.C. legislature before a ceremony to endorse the Tsawwassen Treaty, Oct. 15, 2007. (Sharon Tiffin/Black Press)
Indigenous consent comes first and last for B.C. industrial projects

Environment minister can still approve permits without consent

B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Kootenay man appeals 7-year conviction for New Year’s Eve kidnapping, beating

Brandon Coons, 27, was convicted on five charges, including assault with a weapon

Most Read