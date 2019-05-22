PHOTOS: Snap a one-of-a-kind picture of wildlife and enter to win a trip to Yukon

The Greater Vancouver Zoo, BC Photo by Cameron Knowles
Gibson’s, BC Photo by Kendle McLennan
Abbotsford BC, Photo by Paul Kendall
Roberts Creek, BC Photo by Marty Celmens
Port McNeil, BC Photo By Kendle McLennan

Photographers from all across the West Coast are sharing their best moments among diverse wildlife.

Chipmunks posing amongst Alberta’s mountains, strolling grizzlies, and resting foxes are some of the thousands of submissions for the wildlife category in the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest.

The top outstanding photos will be eligible for a selection of prizes.

This year offers a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

READ MORE: Explore the best of the West Coast and enter to win with London Drugs

Submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, mobile entry, love where you live, and festivals and events.

To enter, click here.


