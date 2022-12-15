Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL playoff race

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL playoff race heats up.

Discussion includes Brock Purdy’s unlikely rise to QB1 status in San Francisco, the post-season chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s head injury and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

fb

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world

Just Posted

Mowi Seafood, which has operations in Campbell River, has been selected as the top sustainable food producer for the forth year in a row by international investment consortium Coller FAIRR. Photo courtesy Mowi Canada
Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index

The folks who flew up to Port Hardy Airport in the 3-plane flight on Sunday, Dec. 3, stop for a photo with Gazette Hamper Fund President Natasha Griffiths. (Submitted photo)
‘Santa Flight’ gives back with much needed donations to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

The Province is seeking consultation until Feb. 2023 regarding the North Island’s Timber Supply Area (TSA) – (File Photo : Laura Blackwell).
Province seeks public consultation regarding North Island Timber Supply Area

Dr. Alexander Nataros has recently moved to Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy’s new doctor says hello, is deeply committed to the North Island communities