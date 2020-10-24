Civic Centre in Port Hardy sees steady stream of voters to start general election voting day

Keep following the Gazette today for more stories as we cover the 2020 snap election.

The Port Hardy Civic Centre is where residents will be casting their vote today. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

It’s officially Election Day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

In Port Hardy, Lions Club member John Tidbury was busy checking in voters as they entered through the doors at the Civic Centre.

Tidbury noted they had people outside lined up waiting (following social distancing rules) “right before 8:00 a.m.” and that they’ve had “a steady stream of people since we opened and it hasn’t slowed down.”

