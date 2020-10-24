The Port Hardy Civic Centre is where residents will be casting their vote today. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Hardy Civic Centre is where residents will be casting their vote today. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Civic Centre in Port Hardy sees steady stream of voters to start general election voting day

Keep following the Gazette today for more stories as we cover the 2020 snap election.

It’s officially Election Day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

In Port Hardy, Lions Club member John Tidbury was busy checking in voters as they entered through the doors at the Civic Centre.

Tidbury noted they had people outside lined up waiting (following social distancing rules) “right before 8:00 a.m.” and that they’ve had “a steady stream of people since we opened and it hasn’t slowed down.”

Keep following the Gazette today for more stories as we cover the 2020 snap election.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Green Party’s Istace apologizes for remark about First Nations gaming grants being a ‘handout’

Just Posted

Lou Champis showing off his voting sticker. (Zoe Ducklow)
Port Hardy votes!

Checking in with local voters after the ballots have been cast

Drive-in movie at the Hyde Creek Petro Can. (Gaby Wickstrom/Facebook photo)
Gate House Theatre presents: Drive-in movies on Halloween weekend

‘As we work towards next year’s lineup of movies, we will begin to have themes’

BC Provincial Election candidates for the North Island riding. (Campbell River Mirror graphic)
VIDEO: Watch both Mount Waddington All-Candidate Forums before election day

General voting day will officially commence at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Email editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Homeless shelter should be open 24 hours a day in Port Hardy

‘Hopefully homeless people have somewhere to go during the day that is warm and dry’

File Photo
Planned power outage in Port Alice Oct. 27

BC Hydro crews to work from midnight to 4 a.m. replacing substation equipment

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

BC Liberals Leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC Greens Sonia Furstenau, BC NDP John Horgan (The Canadian Press photos)
British Columbians vote in snap election called during COVID-19 pandemic

At dissolution, the NDP and Liberals were tied with 41 seats in the legislature, while the Greens held two seats

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

Most Read