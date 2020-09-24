BC Premier John Horgan called a snap election on Monday (Sept. 21). (Black Press file photo)

Facey nominated as BC Liberal candidate for the North Island riding

Liberal candidate Norm Facey has a background in forestry and manufacturing.

Norm Facey has been nominated as the Liberal candidate for the North Island. Facey is the most recent candidate to join Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberals since Premier John Horgan called a snap election last Monday (Sept. 23).

Facey has a background in forestry and manufacturing and understands the struggles of forestry dependent communities, including those in North Island. A long-time Island resident, Facey has worked in nearly every department and supervisory level of mills — from research and development to vice-president of manufacturing. A life spent working at mills has given Facey a deep knowledge of resource-based communities and he is excited for the opportunity to use that knowledge to serve the people of his region as the BC Liberal candidate for North Island.

“I am honoured to be joining Andrew Wilkinson and his exceptional team as we work to provide a better choice for British Columbians,” said Facey. “The communities of the North Island have been hard hit by a forestry crisis that the NDP have made worse with their decisions. It’s time for strong and capable leadership in this province — the BC Liberals are the only team that can restore confidence, rebuild BC, and deliver prosperity for our communities.”

Claire Trevena, the NDP incumbent, is not seeking re-election this fall, making the North Island a highly competitive riding.

