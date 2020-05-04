Mother’s Day sweetened by daughter’s cancer-free results

Help change outcomes for patients with blood cancers like Morgan

Today Morgan May is cancer-free, after 2 1/2 years of treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It will be an extra special Mother’s Day for mom Kelly!

This year, more than 2,500 British Columbians will be diagnosed with a blood cancer: lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma. They are the fourth most common type of cancer worldwide.

Three years ago, this number included four-year-old Morgan May.

In the spring of 2017, Morgan’s mom Kelly noticed her daughter started to look unwell.

“We had thought she just had a virus,” says Kelly.

Just a few weeks after her fourth birthday, Morgan and her family received the devastating news: she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare and it happens very quickly,” says Kelly.

For the next two and a half years, Morgan would endure chemotherapy treatment every single day.

“As a Mom, I would have done anything to trade places with her, but she was such a champion and we got through it one step a time.”

Morgan’s last chemo treatment was in June, 2019 and today, she is cancer free.

“We had this overwhelming sense of gratitude and at the same time felt like there is still so much work to be done,” says Kelly.

There is also an urgent need to improve outcomes for people facing blood cancers in British Columbia through fundraising, which will advance research at BC Cancer focused on uncovering new, curative therapies, and bring families more hope.

“Support truly gives families hope – it gives us hope for the future and that one day there will be an end to all of this, and that other families won’t have suffer and have heartbreak,” says Kelly. “It also brings us all together as a community that gets us through these really hard times.”

On May 11, Kelly, Morgan and the rest of the May family will celebrate a special Mother’s Day.

“This year will be my first Mother’s Day since Morgan was diagnosed where she will be on no medicine and is cancer-free. It will be a day where we can celebrate that we’re all here and we are healthy,” says Kelly. “Even as we face a pandemic, we’re grateful to be spending family time together, healing at home.”

To help change outcomes for patients with blood cancers like Morgan, please visit www.bccancerfoundation.com.

While Morgan is doing well, those who face cancer in our province are considered high-risk of getting viruses like COVID-19. The BC Cancer Foundation is also raising funds to support at-risk patients with a COVID-19 Response Fund. To learn more, please visit here.

BC Cancer FoundationCancerHealth and wellnessPhilanthropy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Jean Up: get BC kids out of hospital and back into their jeans

Just Posted

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

North Island Gazette wins bronze for Newspaper Excellence

The Ma Murrays recognize achievements of 100+ member newspapers in British Columbia and the Yukon

Seven Hills’ nine hole golf course remains open amidst COVID-19

‘The golf course remains open until we are forced otherwise’

Quatsino looks to celebrate 125th anniversary with temporary display at museum

Temporary display will remember those who contributed in the making of the unique community.

Saturday morning structure fire breaks out at Beaver Harbour Trailer Park

The fire started roughly around 7:52 a.m.

Rally calls for safe release of prisoners as COVID-19 runs rampant at Mission Institution

Mission Institution is experiencing the largest prison outbreak in Canada

‘The work is still getting done’: NHL teams preparing for unusual draft

There’s talk the NHL could hold its draft online next month even though the 2019-20 season has yet to finish

UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

Barbers, hairstylists sign petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14

Fire at Nanaimo convenience store starts after teen allegedly shoots flare at clerk

Incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Circle K on Departure Bay Road

New apps emerge amid COVID-19 to tackle gripes with popular delivery services

Instead of relying on Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, restaurants are turning to new options

Rapid test for COVID-19 recalled after Health Canada expresses concerns

Spartan Bioscience had promised results in one hour

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Q&A: What B.C. renters and landlords need to know during the pandemic

Did you pay your rent May 1? Did you receive rent? Your rights and the rules

Most Read