2022-2023 wrestling season starts up on the Port Hardy Secondary School mats

James Wamiss-Nelson, Linden Harrison, and Karl Baraceros stop for a photo after Monday’s practice. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)James Wamiss-Nelson, Linden Harrison, and Karl Baraceros stop for a photo after Monday’s practice. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
James Wamiss-Nelson and Rylan France stop for a photo after rolling up the wrestling mats on Wednesday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)James Wamiss-Nelson and Rylan France stop for a photo after rolling up the wrestling mats on Wednesday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The North Island’s high school wrestling season has officially commenced at Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS).

Practices started up back on Oct. 17 with three to four students coming out to train every Monday and Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the PHSS gymnasium.

“The students are showing a lot of promise so far,” said wrestling coach Tyson Whitney. “We’ve started out by going over the basics, how to score points, what techniques are illegal, and we are drilling takedowns, control on the ground, and how to pin your opponent before wrestling matches to end the class.”

Grade 11 student Maven Speck is back for his third season of wrestling, continuing to improve every class on his impressive skillset while racking up victories on the mats.

Speck earned a “Most Dedicated” trophy in 2019-2020 for not missing one single practice the entire season.

The rest of the wrestling club so far is made up of a few new recruits, with Grade 10 student James Wamiss-Nelson and Grade 8 student Rylan France both showing their dedication to the sport by attending every class they’ve been able to.

When asked what he likes about wrestling, Wamiss-Nelson said “it’s fun and I enjoy competing,” noting the double leg takedown is his favourite technique.

France said it’s “fun and interesting,” and added that cardio is the most important thing you need to excell at the sport.

As for favourite techniques, France said he likes using trip takedowns.

High school wrestling season runs from October to March.

“Come out and try a class,” Whitney said. “It’s a great workout and you’ll learn a lot of cool techniques.”

