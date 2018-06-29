DAVID LYON PHOTOS The Charlie Cup was presented on Wednesday, June 22 at Eagle View Elementary School. David Lyon (left) awarded Tara Blacha (right) a laptop for being the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Read more on the Charlie Cup on pg. 14.

36th annual Charlie Cup Championship results are in

Eagle View Elementary School won the Charlie Cup Championship for the second time.

The 36th annual Charlie Cup Championship ended in victory for Eagle View Elementary School, giving them their second ever win.

“It was a 3-0 win over the other schools around the North Island,” said Organizer David Lyon, who added Tara Blacha was named Most Valuable Player, Louisa Walkus Most Inspirational Player, Nicole Hryko runner-up, and from the Quatsino Band School Christine Nelson and James Wallas were named Best Sport.

Lyon presented the Charlie Cup and its grand prizes at 10:30 a.m. at Eagle View Elementary School on Wednesday, June 20.

Blacha won a laptop, Walkus won a antique magic lantern projector, and Hryko won a Northern Electric Baby Champ tube radio. At the Quatsino Band school, Lyon awarded Nelson a Rogers Majestic tube radio, and Wallas got an 18 speed restored full size mountain bike.

The next Charlie Cup championship will begin at FiLoMi Days weekend in Port Hardy and will run to the evening of Father’s day 2019.

 

