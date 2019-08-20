BILL CONSTABLE PHOTO Maple Ridge resident Bill Constable caught this monster 62.5 pounder north of Port Hardy on Aug. 7.

62.5 pounder caught off north of Port Hardy

“It was a team effort to land this 62.5 lb fish”

While out fishing with Dave Summers Jr. of Serengeti Fishing Charters on Aug. 7, Maple Ridge resident Bill Constable hooked a huge fish in one of Summers favourite spots.

“It was a team effort to land this 62.5 lb fish with the help of Dave and my friend Ken Arnold,” said Constable. “Dave kept the fish in the water and told Ken to get the tape measure and camera ready.”

Summers lifted the fish onto the boat deck, slid the fish gently off the net, and told Constable they would not be lifting this fish to standing height.

“I cradled the fish with Dave’s assistance while measurements and pictures were taken,” noted Constable. “With Ken’s help, we carefully put the fish back in the water.”

Summers was about to give the fish some resuscitation, but with one good splash the fish was gone.

“The total process from net to release was all of 80 seconds,” added Constable. “The best feeling of catching this 62.5 pounder was the safe release. What a lifetime experience. Thanks to Dave Jr. and the fish Gods.”

Previous story
Canada eliminated from Little League World Series following loss to Caribbean

Just Posted

Forest fire 1.5 km from Sara Lake listed as out of control

While the fire is classified as out of control, they expect it to be under control imminently.

20th annual OrcaFest takes over Port McNeill

Check out the North Island Gazette’s OrcaFest photo gallery!

Oh Yeah takes a bite out of Woodchuckers at OrcaFest slo-pitch tournament in Port McNeill

Oh Yeah defeated the Woodchuckers 21-10 after seven innings.

Gate House Theatre reopens, kicks off OrcaFest in style

It was an evening of laughter and good times and the perfect launch to the festival weekend.

Port Hardy council creates subscription-based portal for agendas and minutes

It was a “council decision based on presentation by staff during financial planning budget meetings.”

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Pile of wood mulch ‘spontaneously combusts’ at Vancouver Island industrial site

Business owner thanks fire department for quick response

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience the ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Vancouver Island senior found safe with help from six search and rescue teams

Wayne Strilesky found safe in thick brush in north Nanaimo

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Most Read