Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for two more years.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for two more years.

The club announced the deal, with an average annual value of $1.25 million per year, earlier today (Wednesday).

“We’re pleased to sign Jake to an extension,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. “He adds physical presence and speed to our line-up and can help create offensive chances when going hard to the net. We look forward to seeing Jake take the next step in his game and consistently contribute to the team’s success.”

Virtanen, 21, recorded 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in a career-high 75 games played with the Canucks last season, additionally setting career highs in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes (46). His 155 hits led all Canucks forwards, while his 46 penalty minutes ranked fourth on the team.

In 140 career NHL games over three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, he has collected 34 points and 93 penalty minutes.

Virtanen, who honed his skills in the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association system and with the Yale Hockey Academy, was drafted sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

He also spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, producing 161 points in 192 games.

Virtanen and the Canucks open the NHL regular season on Oct. 3 when they host the Calgary Flames.

Previous story
B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round
Next story
Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Just Posted

Fort Rupert Artists featured in Royal BC Museum showcase

Dave and Johnathan Jacobson are featured artists for First Nation Cultural Art Showcase

H2O youth volunteer program is a win-win

Help-2-Others program helps special needs youth to volunteer in the community

Sointula Community Garden wants to solar power greenhouse

Garden society seeks support of RDMW for grant application

RDMW applies for funding to explore hut-to-hut hiking on the North Coast Trail

“This will be a major infrastructure project for the experiential tourism sector”

First Nation files judicial review of provincial salmon farm tenure extensions

Dzawada’enuxw First Nation challenges month-to-month fish farm arrangement

VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

A home on Rodello Street has been completely destroyed

Fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena caused by aging cooling system: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Traffic and interdiction dogs are trained to detect cannabis, but will soon no longer be used

B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Nanaimo golfer beat millions-to-one odds with two aces during a round in Abbotsford on Friday

No evidence linking ISIL to deadly Toronto shooting, police chief says

Islamic State claimed that one of its ‘soldiers’ carried out the attack

Most Read