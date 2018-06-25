Aftershock soccer tournament hits Port Hardy soccer fields

The weather cooperated, at least for two days, during the annual Aftershock Soccer Tournament in Port Hardy, with the pouring rain arriving on Sunday afternoon just in time for the tournament finals.

The Aftershock tournament was held all weekend long from Friday, June 22 to Sunday, June 24 at the Robert Scott, Eagle View Elementary, and Port Hardy Secondary School soccer fields, and it featured teams from Port Hardy, Port Alice, Alert Bay and Port McNeill.

There was also a concession running all weekend long and a juggling contest was held with cash prizes for the winners who were able to juggle a soccer ball the most.

All games were seven aside and had two 25-minute halves. The round-robin format saw teams with a win gaining three points and a tie gaining one point. The players ranged in age from tots to 17, and both girls and mixed teams competed.

Supporters filled a strong line of fold-up chairs and tents along the edge of the playing field to watch game after game, and many kids who had already played or were in between games gathered to watch other teams play.

Aftershock Soccer Tournament winners:

U12 Boys – Port McNeill 2.

U12 Girls – Port Hardy 1.

U15 Boys – Alert Bay.

U15 Girls – Port McNeill 1.

U18 Mixed – Port McNeill.

 

