TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS 30 golfers came out to play during the Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club and remember Petrie’s legacy.

Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament honours former club president at Seven Hills

Petrie was previously president of the golf club for 10 years.

30 people came out to enjoy the sunshine and play golf at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club in honour of the late Al Petrie.

Petrie was previously president of the golf club for 10 years, and according to Seven Hills Golf and Country Club Board Member Cecil Morton, Petrie was the one who was instrumental in taking the club from being in financial difficulty to having it’s head above water.

Over the years he was involved at the club, Petrie set out strict budget guidelines and made sure the golf course stuck to them, which has helped them out during trying times.

With 30 people showing up to play this year, the number of participants was slightly down from last year’s total of 57.

The tournament kicked off with a shotgun start at 12:00 p.m. and was a best ball format with teams of 3-5 players.

The tournament also featured a delicious lasagna lunch courtesy of the Whistle Punk Bistro, and also prizes for the winning teams.

Next up for the North Island’s only par four golf course is the Loggers Golf Tournament June 16-17.

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years and is regularly attended by around 160 golfers. This makes it the largest and longest running annual golf tournament on the North Island.

Since 2014, proceeds from the tournament have been used to fund scholarships to graduates from Port Hardy Secondary School and North Island Secondary School. Thanks to generous donations, the Logger’s Golf Tournament committee were able to contribute to the Woss Memorial and Woss Fire Department, the golf cart sheds at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club, as well as offer a total of nine scholarships. The committee intends to continue this practice in the future, subject to available funds.

To sign up to play in this year’s North Island Loggers Golf Tournament, please reach out and contact Bill Gray at 250-230-0711, Lito Pineda at 250-230-5486, Cecil Morton at 250-949-6286, or Scott Mitchell at 250-230-1782.

The cost to play is $70 and you get 18 holes, a dinner, and a prize. Six people are allowed per team.

 

