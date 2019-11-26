Alberti takes down Baker at Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel

“It was the first time as a group we’ve ever won an A-Final”

Tom Baker and his Port McNeill crew once again came so close to winning the Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel.

Baker and his team have been a regular fixture at the tournament over the years, almost winning it back in 2017 against Colin Hunko, and they definitely had some tough competition to make it to A-Final again this year.

The Baker Rink had a first round match against the Zealand Rink on Friday night, before a semi-final against the Neff Rink on Saturday afternoon.

After winning both matches, they then found themselves in a thrilling showdown on Sunday against the Courtenay based Alberti Rink.

While Baker managed to skip his team to an early 2-0 lead, the Alberti Rink came roaring back over the next seven ends, ultimately stealing the win 8-2.

After the match, Silvio Alberti said it felt awesome to win the tournament. “It was the first time as a group we’ve ever won an A-Final. We’ve been curling together for ten years now, so it’s pretty special.”

He noted they’ve played in Port Hardy about “Three or four times, and we just love it here — the people are so awesome and it’s a younger crowd and they’re really upbeat — it’s a lot of fun.”

Fort Rupert Curling Club President Adam Ireton said the weekend bonspiel was “really good — we had 12 teams this year, one from Courtenay, one from Campbell River and two from McNeill, so it was a really good turnout.”

There was a roaring 20s/murder mystery themed party held on Saturday night at the club, and Ireton wanted to say a big thank you to Angie Clance for putting on the Saturday night dinner and running the concession all weekend.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter