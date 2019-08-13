BILL MCQUARRIE PHOTOS Alert Bay 360 kayak race results.

Alert Bay 360 kayak race results are in

The sun came out by the time the racers were crossing the finish line.

It was cool and foggy as the day began, but the sun came out by the time the racers were crossing the finish line at this year’s Alert Bay 360 kayak race.

With nearly 200 kayakers participating, the Alert Bay 360 Kayak Race, held annually on the August long weekend, attracted competitors from all over BC, Alberta and even Washington.

For some, like overall winner, Ian Daykin (unofficial time of 52.27 minutes), it was about the competition.

For others, it was an opportunity to take their kayak around CormorantIsland, meet old and new friends, and look to set a new personal best time during the annual race.

Full results from the Alert Bay 360 kayak race are as follows:

MENS

1st place – Ian Daykin;

2nd place – Dave Allen;

3rd place – Bruce McTaggart.

LADIES

1st place – Mel Durbin;

2nd place – Trista Bilmer; amd

3rd place – Esperanza Smith.

DOUBLES

1st place – Kathleen Petereit and Gurleen Gang.

– Bill McQuarrie article

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

Just Posted

Alert Bay 360 kayak race results are in

The sun came out by the time the racers were crossing the finish line.

Sointula’s Salmon Days Photo Gallery

Salmon Days was held Aug. 9-11 in Sointula.

Hyde Creek Music Festival 2019 lineup and more! Volunteers and silent auction donations still needed

The Hyde Creek Music Festival returns for the second year in a row on Aug. 24 noon until 11:30 p.m.

Boom & Bust: a history of the resilient women of Telegraph Cove

It took nearly four years to locate and interview the women to write about their experiences.

Port McNeill council deals with rezoning issues

Port McNeill council met for a special meeting on Aug. 8 to deal with two rezoning issues.

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

Sun-soaked Cowichan River tubers pelted with rocks

Police take man into custody after woman receives minor injuries in incident near Duncan

Escaped Island emu rounded up by RCMP, Animal Control

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Most Read