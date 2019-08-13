Alert Bay 360 kayak race results are in

The sun came out by the time the racers were crossing the finish line.

It was cool and foggy as the day began, but the sun came out by the time the racers were crossing the finish line at this year’s Alert Bay 360 kayak race.

With nearly 200 kayakers participating, the Alert Bay 360 Kayak Race, held annually on the August long weekend, attracted competitors from all over BC, Alberta and even Washington.

For some, like overall winner, Ian Daykin (unofficial time of 52.27 minutes), it was about the competition.

For others, it was an opportunity to take their kayak around CormorantIsland, meet old and new friends, and look to set a new personal best time during the annual race.

Full results from the Alert Bay 360 kayak race are as follows:

MENS

1st place – Ian Daykin;

2nd place – Dave Allen;

3rd place – Bruce McTaggart.

LADIES

1st place – Mel Durbin;

2nd place – Trista Bilmer; amd

3rd place – Esperanza Smith.

DOUBLES

1st place – Kathleen Petereit and Gurleen Gang.

