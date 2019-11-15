TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Group photo time at the 2018 alumni vs. midgets hamper game at the Chilton Arena.

Alumni vs. Midgets hamper game set for Nov. 23 in Port McNeill

“We really want to make this a special day on the North Island”

The 9th annual hamper game is right around the corner, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

RELATED: Midget’s win hamper game

RELATED: Alumni avenge loss to midgets

RELATED: Alumni defeat midgets again

The hamper game features old teammates and friends reuniting to form the Eagles’ Alumni, who will once again take on the North Island Midget Eagles for three periods of exciting hockey action, and it’s all for a great cause.

“Fans and players alike are asked to bring and donate non perishable goods as this day is part of our hamper drive,” said organizer Ryan Handley. “All Eagles home games for the months of November and December are hamper games and each arena will have a donation box out and visible.”

As for who will be playing for the Alumni this year, Handley noted that “currently we sit at 13 players and would like to have 15 if possible.”

“The plan is to have the standard 15-20-20 stop time periods with an ice clean at the mid way point,” Handley said. “Dacen Brooke’s initiation kids will come out and have a five minute mini game, we will then have an ice clean followed by a puck toss and the Cash for Christmas draw. We really want to make this a special day on the North Island.”

Please contact Handley at 250-949-0224 if you would like to volunteer to play for the alumni.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

Just Posted

VIDEO: 12th annual Port Hardy Wild hockey tournament finals

The Wild vs. Whalers and Warriors vs. Flyers from last weekend’s tournament.

Tyson’s Thoughts: It’s my four-year anniversary at the Gazette

I went from driving a forklift in a warehouse to an award-winning journalist in just a few years.

First annual North Island Christmas Festival

“If it’s a big success we can do it every year”

Port Hardy Secondary School girls volleyball team competes in Parksville

The girls volleyball team has a new coach this year, Kenzie McDonald.

33rd annual Rotary Auction raises $50,000 gross profit

The Rotary Auction is an annual joint project between the Port Hardy and Port McNeill clubs.

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

The camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

Environment Canada issues special weather warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Most Read