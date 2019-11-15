Alumni vs. Midgets hamper game set for Nov. 23 in Port McNeill

“We really want to make this a special day on the North Island”

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Group photo time at the 2018 alumni vs. midgets hamper game at the Chilton Arena.

The 9th annual hamper game is right around the corner, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

RELATED: Midget’s win hamper game

RELATED: Alumni avenge loss to midgets

RELATED: Alumni defeat midgets again

The hamper game features old teammates and friends reuniting to form the Eagles’ Alumni, who will once again take on the North Island Midget Eagles for three periods of exciting hockey action, and it’s all for a great cause.

“Fans and players alike are asked to bring and donate non perishable goods as this day is part of our hamper drive,” said organizer Ryan Handley. “All Eagles home games for the months of November and December are hamper games and each arena will have a donation box out and visible.”

As for who will be playing for the Alumni this year, Handley noted that “currently we sit at 13 players and would like to have 15 if possible.”

“The plan is to have the standard 15-20-20 stop time periods with an ice clean at the mid way point,” Handley said. “Dacen Brooke’s initiation kids will come out and have a five minute mini game, we will then have an ice clean followed by a puck toss and the Cash for Christmas draw. We really want to make this a special day on the North Island.”

Please contact Handley at 250-949-0224 if you would like to volunteer to play for the alumni.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter