BC Lions’ quarterback Michael Reilly, centre, throws the ball as Calgary Stampeders close in during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. entrepreneur Amar Doman introduced as new owner of B.C. Lions

Asset management firm owner buys team from the estate of former owner David Braley

British Columbia entrepreneur Amar Doman is the new owner of the CFL’s B.C. Lions.

The club announced today that Doman purchased the Lions from the estate of previous owner David Braley.

Braley, a Canadian Football Hall of Famer and former senator, passed away last October.

Doman is the founder and sole shareholder of the Futura Corporation, an asset management firm.

Doman says he is excited to build a winning team and provide a great fan experience in Vancouver.

The Lions finished the 2019 season last in the West Division with a 5-13 record. They are off to a 1-1 start this year.

—The Canadian Press

