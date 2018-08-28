B.C. Lions’ Emmanuel Arceneaux (84) is upended by Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Matt Elam after making a reception during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday August 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

The B.C. Lions have lost veteran receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux to a torn knee ligament.

The club announced Monday that the 30-year-old has been placed on the six-game injured list after he suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s 24-21 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

He joined the Lions in 2009 and played two seasons before heading to the NFL, where he had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins and the New York Jets.

Arceneaux returned to B.C. in 2013, and was named a league all-star in both 2015 and 2016.

Injuries have plagued the Lions (3-6) this season, with linebacker Solomon Elimimian suffering a hand injury in mid-July and running back Brandon Rutley also tearing his ACL last month.

Players are on the six-game injured list are eligible to return after four weeks.

Related: B.C. Lions fall to 3-6 after 24-21 loss to Roughriders

Related: BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Just Posted

First ever Hyde Creek Music Festival draws huge crowd

All in all, it was another fantastic North Island event for a great cause!

Larry Lake wildfire listed as 100 per cent contained

Larry Lake

Female minor hockey continues to grow in the Tri-Port

“The girls that we do have here are great hockey players and really improving”

Premier of BC ignores Port Hardy council’s request for representation on wild salmon commission

Council will send another letter requesting representation on the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission.

Alice Lake Loop roads partially closed due to wildfires

Two of the roads that make up the Alice Lake Loop have been temporarily closed to the public.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Canada’s Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime retired.

Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

Ontario Superior Court judge Frederick L. Myers said the decision to exclude Tesla from a grace period for the program’s wind-down was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations

Freeland is under increasing domestic pressure not to compromise.

Former NHL forward Shane Doan to be pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year will be part of the service on Thursday.

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Ex-CFO files racism complaint against City of Nanaimo

Victor Mema alleges discrimination, goes to B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

Most Read